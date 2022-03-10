CIA director outlines four reasons why China is ‘unsettled’ by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing this Thursday, CIA Director William Burns was asked his thoughts on China's alliance with Russian in the wake of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent attacks on civilians.

Burns replied that he thinks the Chinese leadership has "invested a lot in partnership" with Russia and he doesn't expect that to change anytime soon.

However, Burns thinks Chinese leadership, specifically Chinese president Xi Jinping, "is unsettled" by Putin's actions in Ukraine, partly because "his own intelligence doesn't appear to have told him what was going to happen."

"Second, because of the reputational damage that China suffers by the association with the ugliness of Russia's aggression in Ukraine," Burns said. "Third, by the economic consequences at a time when growth rates in China, as you look over the rest of this year, are lower than they've been in 30 years. And fourth, I think, because President Xi is probably a little bit unsettled as he watches the way in which President Putin has driven more Americans and Europeans more closely together and strengthened the trans-Atlantic alliance in ways that would have been a little bit hard to imagine before the invasion began."

