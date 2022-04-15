China holds military drills around Taiwan as U.S. delegation visits

TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, as a U.S. Congressional delegation visited the island, in a move the People's Liberation Army said was intended to target the "wrong signals" sent by the United States. China's military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday, People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yilu said, according to China's state broadcaster. "This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the ...