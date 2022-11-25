China regulator says Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars

BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday. The U.S.-based electric car maker has recalled 67,698 Model S and Model X cars imported to China between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020, due to software problems affecting the battery management system in the vehicles. Tesla said it will upgrade the software of recalled vehicles. Tesla also recalled 2,736 imported Model 3 cars manufactured between January and November 2019, an...