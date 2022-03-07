China's foreign minister accuses US of building NATO in Indo-Pacific
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference in Berlin. Yi has called for restraint in the war in Ukraine. Michael Sohn/AP pool/dpa
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference in Berlin. Yi has called for restraint in the war in Ukraine. Michael Sohn/AP pool/dpa

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has accused the US of trying to build a defence alliance similar to NATO with its Asian allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The US professes the desire to advance regional cooperation, but in reality it is stoking rivalry," Wang told a press conference on Monday on the occasion of the ongoing annual session of the Chinese People's Congress in Beijing.

"It talks a lot about returning to multilateralism, in reality it is forming exclusive clubs ... the real goal of the Indo-Pacific strategy is to establish a Indo-Pacific version of NATO," Wang said.

The phrase "exclusive clubs" is usually used by China to criticize bloc policies.