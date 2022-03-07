China's foreign minister backs Russia over Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference in Berlin. Yi has called for restraint in the war in Ukraine. Michael Sohn/AP pool/dpa
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"No matter how treacherous the international storm is, China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era," Wang told reporters in Beijing on Monday, responding to a question about the West's sanctioning of Moscow for the invasion.

Wang described China and Russia as close neighbours and strategic partners, calling their ties "one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world."

Cooperation is not only beneficial to the peoples of both countries, Wang said, "but also contributes to peace, stability and development in the world."

Both countries rejected the revival of a Cold War mentality, as well as ideological confrontation, and were committed to the democratization of international relations, Wang said at the carefully orchestrated press conference to mark the annual session of the Chinese People's Congress in Beijing.