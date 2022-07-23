China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production. China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change. The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern. Xinjiang's latest heatwaves have been particularly long lasting and widespread, Chen Chuny...