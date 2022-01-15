China slams U.S. sanctions on Iran as cooperation agreement launched

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran as the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers announced the launch of a 25-year cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening economic and political ties. In a meeting on Friday in the city of Wuxi, in Jiangsu province, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also backed efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran. A summary of the meeting between Wang and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was posted on China's foreign ministry website on Saturday. Wang, w...
‘A huge setback for the GOP': Republicans suffer a blow in their fight for control of the House
January 15, 2022
Between President Joe Biden’s weak approval ratings, gerrymandering and voter suppression, many pundits have been predicting that Republicans will retake the U.S. House of Representatives in November. But that remains to be seen, and Republican gerrymandering was dealt a blow in the Midwest this week when the Ohio Supreme Court — including Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor — struck down the congressional map that Ohio Republicans had in mind for the Buckeye State.
On top of that, Rep. John Katko of New York State has announced that he won’t be seeking reelection — which is more bad news for the GOP. Katko is one of the Republicans who is moderate enough to fare well among centrist Democrats and swing voters in his state. Neither of these problems is necessarily decisive for control of the House, but if 2022 ends up being close, a few seats on the margin could make all the difference.
>@RepJohnKatko announces he will not seek re-election. Another one of the 10 House Rs who voted for impeachment who is calling it quits.\n\nSays it's "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way" — Catie Edmondson (@Catie Edmondson) 1642178377
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled, 4-3, that the map violated the state’s constitution by drawing the districts to unfairly favor one party over another. Columbus Dispatch reporters Jessie Balmert and Laura A. Bischoff note that the map “could have given Republicans as much as a 12-3 advantage in a state that voted for President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump twice.”
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly, who was part of the majority opinion, argued, “When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins.”
Now, lawmakers in the Ohio State Legislature, according to Balmert and Bischoff, will have 30 days to “craft a new map.”
The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman, in response to the ruling, tweeted:
Not unexpected, but huge setback for GOP. Dems have potential to net 2-3 more seats out of a revised map.https://twitter.com/jbalmert/status/1482033890705514496\u00a0\u2026 — Dave Wasserman (@Dave Wasserman) 1642180217
Meanwhile, in New York State, Katko’s decision not to seek another term takes away a GOP candidate who isn’t a polarizing figure among centrist Democrats and swing voters. Katko, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021 insurrection, is conservative but not extreme.
Not surprisingly, Trump sees Katko’s decision as good news, as he considers the congressman a RINO: Republican in Name Only.
But outside of the MAGA bubble, political analysts are saying that Democrats just got some good news in New York State. Two of them are Cook's Wasserman and Kyle Kondik of Sabato's Crystal Ball:
Here are some more reactions to Katko’s announcement:
This. House Rs lost one of their top political talents.\n\nComes a week after this Politico story:\nhttps://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/01/06/john-katko-trump-impeachment-profile-526509\u00a0\u2026https://twitter.com/kkondik/status/1482033492603068419\u00a0\u2026 — Josh Kraushaar (@Josh Kraushaar) 1642179416
I\u2019m shocked. He\u2019s well liked in the district and most considered his seat safe even post-redistricting. \n\nI can only figure he\u2019s expecting Rs to retake the house this November and shun him from committees for being a prominent across the aisle voter on things like impeachment. — Omicromulent (@Omicromulent) 1642188304
‘You're all over the map!’ Fox News’ Sean Hannity gets schooled by an economist on his own show
January 14, 2022
Fox News' Sean Hannity was no match for economist Austin Goolsbee on Friday night.
Hannity repeatedly tried to attack president Joe Biden over energy production and gas prices, only to be fact-checked by Goolsbee, a professor at the University of Chicago.
"He inherited energy independence, and we were a net exporter of energy, and now he's begging OPEC," Hannity said of Biden at the beginning of the clip.
"He inherited an economic downturn bordering on catastrophe and in times like that, the price of oil tends to go way down, that's for sure," Goolsbee responded.
"We need to focus," Hannity said. "Did he or did he not inherit — well, three vaccines and monoclonal antibodies — did he also inherit that we were a net exporter of energy, and did he cut energy production by 40 percent? The answer is yes."
"No, he did not cut energy production by 40 percent," Goolsbee responded. "Energy production fell because we were in an economic catastrophe — (a) catastrophic downturn."
"No, he fired Keystone XL pipeline workers," Hannity insisted.
"The Keystone pipeline wasn't built yet, Sean," Goolsbee said flatly. "That had no effect on energy production."
"Then why is he begging OPEC?" Hannity said of Biden. "Donald Trump didn't beg OPEC. Why is he begging OPEC?"
"He's not begging OPEC," Goolsbee said. "He convinced OPEC, and OPEC is increasing their production."
"They keep rejecting him," Hannity claimed.
"They didn't reject him. They said they're increasing production," Goolsbee said. "Why are you complaining about that, Sean? You're all over the map here. You were saying you didn't like to pay high gas prices. I told you gas prices went down and Biden convinced OPEC to increase production, and then you said, 'Why is he asking them to increase production?'"
Watch below.
There\u2019s a reason Hannity doesn\u2019t debate people often on his show.. It produces clips like thispic.twitter.com/Wbn85V9PN0— Acyn (@Acyn) 1642215412
Here's how Alex Jones gave the Oath Keepers a platform to spread violent extremism
January 14, 2022
On Friday, CNN published an analysis of how Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist behind the far-right webcast Infowars, gave Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes a platform to spread anti-government extremism.
"Jones, who has built a staggering online following around his Infowars empire, has given Rhodes a platform to reach a wider audience -- from the day Rhodes plugged the Oath Keepers' first public meeting to the weeks surrounding the invasion of the US Capitol," reported Zachary Cohen and Curt Devine. "At the same time, Rhodes' Oath Keepers protected Jones at multiple 'Stop the Steal' rallies. The heady mix of access and influence came to a boil on January 6, 2021, with the Oath Keepers tasked with providing a personal security detail for Jones and Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander before the pro-Trump rally culminated with the deadly riot at the Capitol."
On Infowars, Rhodes pushed violent rhetoric for years.
"In 2012, Rhodes appeared on Jones' show and drew a comparison to the American Revolution during a conversation about alleged government abuse of power," said the report.
Rhodes said, "Just the same as the founders did, they exhausted all their peaceful means, but they also rallied more people to the cause, won more people over and steeled them up and hardened them, got them ready for the confrontation. That's what we have to do."
Rhodes and several other Oath Keepers are being charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jones, meanwhile, is a subject of the House committee investigation into the attacks, and is currently suing the committee to block them from obtaining his phone records.
Reacting to the Rhodes indictment on Friday, Jones said, “If what they say about Stewart Rhodes is half true, I’m personally pissed. If things went off the way he wanted them to, if he wanted a bloody civil war to be triggered there, there might be millions dead, so this is a big problem folks.”
