Chinese artist Ai Weiwei says COVID protests will not shake government

By Catarina Demony MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power. Nearly three years into the pandemic, China says...
Trump's special master 'seems to be running out of patience': former federal prosecutor
November 29, 2022
Donald Trump and his legal team hand-picked the special master that they wanted to be appointed to review all of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago as part of the former president's stolen document scandal. In court documents released today, the judge made it seem as if he's losing his patience, said one former prosecutor.
Bloomberg reporter Zoe Tillman posted the recent filing of Judge Raymond Dearie saying that he didn't need to meet with Donald Trump's legal team in person on Dec. 1, as previously scheduled. Instead, all Judge Dearie needed were some clarifications on categories.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department is trying to eliminate the special master entirely in a panel before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. In one line of questioning a judge on the panel asked if there was a point at which the case essentially became moot. Trump's lawyer, Jim Trustey said that the upcoming hearing on Dec. 1 or the Dec. 16 deadline were all stopping points. Judge Dearie had previously said that the Dec. 1 conference would be an "opportunity for the parties to elaborate upon their respective positions" before the final report.
In a discussion about Tillman's report, former federal prosecutors Shanlon Wu and Cynthia Alksne shared a laugh about their thoughts about the Dearie decision.
"Judge Dearie may be tired of the utter lack of specifics from the Trump legal team," quipped Wu.
"Or maybe he thinks the 11th Circuit is going to shut the whole process down. Perhaps he listened to the audio of the latest argument?" wondered Alksne.
"Hah! Dearie is counting the days till that 11th Circuit opinion drops," Wu chuckled.
Joking aside, Wu noted later that Dearie may have "canceled upcoming status hearing citing no need for it. He seems to be running out of patience with [the] Trump legal team's failure to provide any specifics in their arguments about documents. Maybe the 11th Circuit will relieve him of this ridiculous assignment which amounts to Trump Judge Aileen Cannon appointing Special Master Dearie to interfere in the Department of Justice criminal investigation of [the] Mar-a-Lago matter."
Donald Trump admits: 'I did' steal the documents
November 28, 2022
Former President Donald Trump has confessed.
In an ongoing rant posted to his personal social media account on Monday, the former president admitted that he stole the documents from the White House, concealed them for a year, lied to the FBI, his lawyers lied in court documents, then demanded a special master and now a special master is overseeing a likely prosecution.
"….When will you invade Bill and Hillary’s home in search of the 33,000 emails she deleted AFTER receiving a subpoena from the U.S. Congress? When will you invade the other Presidents’ homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?"
The fact-check is wrong about the 33,000 emails, but that has never stopped the complaints he has about Hillary Clinton. Similarly, the National Archives has released a statement saying that previous presidents didn't steal documents. All presidents are given 12 years to review or even use past documents, but they have to go to the National Archives to ensure the documents are recorded under the Presidential Records Act.
But it's the last line Trump wrote that will likely be one people remember forever: "they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?"
Trump has only been transparent about stealing the documents after the FBI came in to take them back and after over a year of outreach in trying to acquire them. At no point did Trump post anything or reveal anything about stealing the documents "transparently."
Addressing the issue on Monday, was Mary McCord the former Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017.
"So, you know, I think that if there hadn't been many months of back and forth a National Archives saying, we think you have presidential records, him delaying, finally delaying delivering a couple of boxes, still not being a full return of all the boxes, a subpoena being issued, more documents being produced, certification or a declaration that there was all the documents that were in his custody, signed certification and filing a search warrant," said McCord. "If we hadn't had all of that, he might've said in the chaos of moving. I didn't realize they were all there."
McCord made it clear, saying "I thought they were mine," isn't really a possibility anymore. She went on to explain that many of the documents being classified and marked as such are also damning for Trump.
"So, even if there was a Pollyannaish defense, he has destroyed it with his own changing of stories," she explained. "I think he is going to say his defense to what he said today in that Truth Social post is 'Oh, no — again I do everything transparently and openly, of course, it wouldn't be anything I had any knowledge of what that was unlawful. Otherwise, why would not be trusted transparent?' But at some point, that just doesn't hold up anymore."
Former FBI general counsel and prosecutor under special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Andrew Weissmann, was attacked by Trump in an earlier post as he's been fearless in speaking out about the laws that Trump breaks.
"With Donald Trump, one of the things that you have learned through history and you know is a posture is all of this is never about the actual facts. It is always about invective and activists and media spin," said Weissmann. "If you are's defense lawyer, you are having palpitations because of some of that media spin that he engages in. So, the statement you read at the outset of the program completely belies the defense of the documents were planted."
At the same time, Weissmann said that Trump is openly saying that he took the documents. It's part of the "defense du jour," he called it, saying that Trump changed the story almost hourly for a while, then daily and now this is a new defense.
"He seems to be saying, 'Oh, I, openly and notoriously took these documents, but I believed they were my personal documents,'" explained Weissmann. "That the mere act of taking them from the White House sort of magically transmogrified them to be my personal documents. That is belied by the fact that, of course, he didn't have the power and he has said inconsistent things with that latest defense as has his lawyer, where they agreed that these were documents that belonged to the Archives. So, again, I think again I think it's really important to remember that this is not at all about the actual facts. It is really Donald Trump engaging and media relations, and it's going to hurt him at trial."
See a screen capture of the post below as well as the video of the interview with Weissmann and McCord. Upon writing the story, Trump has not deleted the statement.
Trump confessed www.youtube.com
Kanye West storms from interview after right-wing podcaster offers 'slightest' pushback on his anti-Semitism
November 28, 2022
On Monday, TMZ reported that pro-Trump rapper Kanye West, known by the mononym "Ye," stormed off an interview with a right-wing podcaster after being asked about his recent anti-Semitism controversies.
The incident was captured on video — although they deny that Ye's decision to leave the set was over the questions he was being asked.
"Ye went on Tim Pool's podcast Monday, where he was joined by radical right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and controversial and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes ... and it didn't take long for the conversation to get uncomfortable," said the report. "Kanye starts railing on the Jews and after a few minutes of ranting, Tim starts to push back in the slightest way ... and that's all it takes for Ye to hop out of his chair and bolt for the exit."
"Later on during the podcast, a producer says Ye, Milo and Nick all left together in a car ... claiming Ye told producers he wasn't angry with Tim, but his issue was getting cut off," noted the report.
Ye, who is considering a run for president to the right of former President Donald Trump, has seen much of his business empire collapse following his anti-Semitic behavior, including a social media proclamation he was going to "go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE," and promotion of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which baselessly claims the real "original tribes" of Israel were Black Africans and modern-day Jews are imposters.
Despite all of this, and despite the potential threat of competition against him, Trump held a dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Ye and Fuentes earlier this month, sparking national controversy.
