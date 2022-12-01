Chinese papers go black in mourning for late leader Jiang Zemin

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black on Thursday and flags were put at half mast in mourning for the death of former president Jiang Zemin, whose death has prompted a wave of nostalgia for the more liberal times he oversaw. Jiang died in his home city of Shanghai just after noon on Wednesday of leukaemia and multiple organ failure. He was 96. A date has yet to be set for his funeral. The front page of the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily devoted its whole front page to Jiang, and carried a large picture of him wearing his trademark "toad" glasses...