‘What’s next, rainbow uniforms?’: Republican suggests defunding US Army over Pride celebrations

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is demanding the Dept. of Defense rescind a memo authorizing LGBTQ Pride celebrations on military installations, and says Congress should defund America’s Armed Forces if it refuses.

“What’s next, rainbow uniforms during pride month?” Roy asked on social media and in a statement to Fox News. “The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget.

"If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive – and frankly embarrassing – DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act].”

The National Defense Authorization Act is an annual “must-pass” bill that funds the U.S. military. The 2023 NDAA increased the military’s budget to $858 billion.

“Our nation’s freedom hinges upon American servicemembers having the resources and weapons they need to keep our nation safe,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) when the 2023 NDAA passed. Rogers is now the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “Providing for our national defense is the most consequential responsibility that the U.S. Constitution granted Congress – the National Defense Authorization Act remains a vital part of fulfilling that commitment to our servicemembers and our nation.”

Congressman Roy, however, appears to disagree with the importance of protecting America.

As Fox News reported, Rep. Roy “called for Republicans to drop support for a must-pass military funding bill after his office obtained an Air Force memo declaring June to be LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”

“The May 3 memo, shared with Fox News, approves observance of Pride Month in June and empowers installation commanders to ‘plan and conduct appropriate activities in honor of Pride Month.’ Roy’s office also shared a flyer advertising Pride Month events at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, including a ‘Pride Game Night’ on June 10, a Unity in Diversity Color Run on June 16, and a panel discussion titled ‘Our History, Our time!’ on June 28th. The advertisement states ‘ALL ARE WELCOME!!'”

Also on Thursday Congressman Roy stood on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and mocked and attacked champion swimmer Lia Thomas because she is transgender. (He also spelled her name wrong.)

Calling to defund the U.S. Armed Forces is in keeping with Congressman Roy’s previous acts. Earlier this year he called to defund the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

In 2021 Rep. Roy became the lone Congressman to block a 5-month overdue disaster aid relief bill, saying it was “fine” that migrant children are dying at the border.

Earlier that year, just two days before Donald Trump’s insurrection, Roy threatened civil war if Democrats won the Georgia runoffs. Democrats indeed won, and there was no civil war.

Just weeks later Roy was accused of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY). Later that year he voted against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

In July of 2021, during the height of the pandemic, Rep. Roy cried, “We gotta wear masks? In the peoples’ house? This institution is a sham! And we should adjourn and shut this place down!”

In December, Congressman Roy voted against a bill to protect child sex abuse victims.