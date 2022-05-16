GOP's Chip Roy: I'll support '10 brown people' moving into Texas for every white liberal who leaves
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks at a news conference about the National Defense Authorization Bill at the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/AFP)

On Monday, the San Antonio Express-News reported that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has a peculiar pushback on the claim that Republicans are pushing the so-called "Great Replacement Theory."

Specifically, Roy, a former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz, argued that he would love to accept "brown people" moving into Texas — as long as they are replacing white liberals moving out.

"I am much more opposed to liberal white 'replacements' coming to Texas and perfectly happy to have 'brown' people you all like to endanger for your political games legally come!" tweeted Roy. "Tell you what, how about you leave and we swap in 10 'brown' people!"

Roy has previously claimed that he opposes raising the debt ceiling for fear it would enable the teaching of "critical race theory" in schools.

The Great Replacement Theory is a white nationalist conspiracy theory that majority-white countries are being "forced" to accept the mass immigration of nonwhites, who will then either disenfranchise or subjugate them politically, or possibly even breed them out of existence.

This ideology is believed to be a key inspiration for the gunman who murdered Black people in Buffalo, New York. Despite this, mainstream right-wing figures in the United States have preached variants of this theory, from Fox News' Tucker Carlson to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

