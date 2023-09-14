Fox host smacks down Chris Christie: 'I don't think you could win the governorship of New Jersey'
Fox Business host Stuart Varney cast doubt on the chances of Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie.

In an interview on Thursday, the host asked the former New Jersey governor if he could win the presidency.

"You think you can win?" Varney wondered.

"Of course," Christie replied.

"You have to believe you can win, but realistically, sir, I don't think you could win the governorship of New Jersey at the moment," Varney shot back.

"Oh, look, I don't, well, I think given what Phil Murphy's done, I think I could win the governorship of New Jersey again if I ran, but that's not what I'm running for," Christie objected. "I'm running for president of the United States, and right now we're in second place in New Hampshire."

