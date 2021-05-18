Chris Christie says he won’t wait for Trump to decide on 2024 presidential run
Former NJ governor Chris Christie/ABC screen shot

NEW YORK – Chris Christie says he’s not waiting for anybody to decide whether to run for president in 2024 — even former President Donald Trump. The former New Jersey governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate insisted Tuesday he’ll do what he thinks is best for himself and the country. “I’m ... not going to be one of these people who’s going to say, ‘Well, I’ll wait to see what President Trump’s going to do,’” Christie said on the Ruthless Podcast. “I’m not going to defer to anyone if I decide that it’s what I want to do, and that I think I’m the best option for the party and for the countr...