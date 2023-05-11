Chris Christie slams ‘coward’ Trump as ‘puppet of Putin’ after CNN town hall dodge on Ukraine
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. - Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

Chris Christie isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The former New Jersey governor Thursday derided the former U.S. president after Trump refused to back Ukraine in its fight to repel the Russian invasion. “I think he’s a coward and I think he’s a puppet of Putin,” Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s no other conclusion to come to.” Christie, a sometime critic of Trump, has ramped up barbs as he considers launching a Republican presidential bid in coming weeks. He’s been particularly tough on Trump’s refusal to back Ukraine and har...