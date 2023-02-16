Chris Cuomo says therapist helped him through CNN firing

Chris Cuomo attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 9, 2018, in New York. - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images North America/TNS
News host Chris Cuomo was helped by therapy after being “s—canned” by CNN in December 2021, he says in a new interview. “I was gonna’ kill everybody, including myself,” he said on former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s “Open Book” podcast Wednesday. “Things can consume you.” According to Cuomo, he pulled himself together because “I have too many people counting on me.” Cuomo and Scaramucci commiserated about the shame of losing high-profile jobs in spectacular fashion. Scaramucci was fired after 10 days in former President Donald Trump’s administration because he made ...