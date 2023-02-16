Chris Cuomo says therapist helped him through CNN firing

Officials told reporters that one car that was seen off the track was carrying hazardous materials.

"At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety," Rep. Debbie Dingell, (D-MI) said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said it's sending people to the scene "to assist in assessing the situation."

The derailment comes less than two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.