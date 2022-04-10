Chris Rock won’t discuss Will Smith ‘until I get paid’: report
The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre shifted dramatically after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. (Robyn Beck AFP/File)

Chris Rock explained his process for discussing being slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards during a show in California.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported.

The newspaper reported that no cell phones were allowed in the building.

"But he did skewer some celebrities and politicians during his set, including Hillary Clinton and her failure to win the presidency in 2008 and 2016, the Kardashians and how they 'love Black people so much they take anyone in,' and Meghan Markle's accusations of racism in the British royal family," the newspaper reported. "Rock, dressed in white jeans and a dress shirt, received a standing ovation after ending his joke on divorce and referring his friends to his ex-wife's attorney."

Read the full report.

SmartNews