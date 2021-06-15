Utah Republican cornered on CNN over his lack of support for law enforcement

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) got tongue-tied on Monday attempting to reconcile his opposition to a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection with his purported support for law enforcement.

CNN's Chris Matthews noted Stewart's "supposed" support of law enforcement and said, "100 of them hurt — you don't even want to investigate it."

"Chris, that's just nuts for you to say something like 'people you supposedly love,'" Stewart replied, despite his vote against the commission being recorded in the Congressional Record.

"Don't you support the police?" Matthews asked.

"Of course I do," Stewart claimed.

"Then why don't you want to investigate why 100 of them got beat up?" Cuomo asked.

"So why did you insert the word supposedly?" Stewart said, without answering the question the CNN host had asked.

"Because you won't investigate the event," Cuomo noted. "How are they supposed to think you support them?"

At that point Stewart became tongue-tied as he tried to argue he'd explained himself.

Watch:



