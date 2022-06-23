'What the heck took so long?' Chris Wallace hammers Merrick Garland for overly 'cautious' Trump probe

On CNN Thursday, during a discussion of the Department of Justice's new probes of GOP officials involved in the fake electors plot, anchor Chris Wallace demanded to know why it has taken so long for these investigations to move ahead.

In particular, he accused DOJ officials of being too "cautious."

"I wonder what you make, first, of this new activity from the Justice Department, when it comes to these subpoenas that they delivered yesterday to the people involved in this fake electors scheme," said anchor Kaitlan Collins.

"I have been around politics for about half a century and my reaction is, what the heck took Justice so long?" said Wallace. "It is not like the fake electors scheme just came out Tuesday in the hearing, we have known about it for a long time. It is a year and a half almost since January 6th. So why hasn't the Justice Department been going after this part of the alleged conspiracy a lot sooner than this?"

Wallace linked the DOJ's slow start on the fake elector scheme to their refusal to go after key members of Trump's inner circle for defying subpoenas from the House Select Committee on January 6.

"It seems to me, to the degree we know what's going on inside Justice, I'm struck by how cautious they're being," said Wallace. "You had [Attorney General Merrick] Garland announce that they were not going to prosecute contempt of Congress against Mark Meadows, they were not going to prosecute contempt of Congress against Dan Scavino, the former White House Chief of Staff and deputy White House Chief of Staff to Donald Trump for contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the committee. The fact that here we are, in almost in July, of 2022, and they're just beginning to subpoena some of the people who apparently were involved in the fake electors scheme, which, again, which strikes me as not how — that they're doing it now, why didn't they do this over the last year and a half?"

