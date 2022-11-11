Tennessee church shuts down after pastor accused of sexual misconduct

A Tennessee church shut down for good after its pastor resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.
Chris Watts stepped down as pastor of Life Change Church after a newspaper interviewed a 19-year-old woman who accused him of starting an inappropriate sexual relationship with her three years ago, when she was a member of a youth group he led in Louisville, reported Ministry Watch.
“I know these past several weeks have been difficult," Watts told his congregation in a Facebook post, "and I am so sorry for the pain and hurt many of you have experienced as a result of my past sin.”
Life Change started as a Southern Baptist church when Watts founded the congregation in 2017 but left the convention after reports of his sexual abuse.
Experience Community Church has already taken up residency at the former church and will absorb many of Life Church's former members.
The new congregation opened on Oct. 17, a month after Watts resigned, and held its first official service Sunday.