Tennessee church shuts down after pastor accused of sexual misconduct

“You have a civil war, go ahead and wipe ‘em off the f***ing map – that’ll put them back about four or five generations. You know what the good ones can go live in their little communities they can do what the f*** they want to do, just stay the f*** out of my way,” Piner says in the recordings.

The the hidden recordings were released to Wilmington Police Department’s Chief Donny Williams, along with District Attorney Ben David and Wilmington’s City Council deciding that personnel information should be released under an exception outlined in state law that blocks records from public scrutiny without the order of a judge. The exception says that records can be released if the trust of the organization is at stake.

The Internal Affairs recordings show both Piner and Moore saying they’ve been under stress and fear since the protests against police started to take off in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Piner and Moore insisted that they are not racist.

“You just use the term ‘f***ing n*****s’ and then you follow that up with him and take it to a ‘negro magistrate.’ And, and so what’s going on with that? Is that just how you vent?” the Internal Affairs officer asks Moore.

Keisha James, an attorney with the National Police Accountability Project, said she doesn't believe the officers.

“I think it’s really hard to believe that these officers were just venting. Especially when you have them calling for civil war, and you have them using racial slurs,” she said.

“In a lot of these cases, it’s rare to even see officers get terminated for this kind of conduct, without there being some kind of video or audio or kind of media getting involved and putting some more pressure on the department to take action,” James said.

“It’s also rare for those officers to remain terminated instead of being reinstated either at that department or another department,” she said.

Read the full report over at WECT.