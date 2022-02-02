Christian rapper booted from record label after sending multiple photos of his genitals to women

A Christian rapper who goes by the name of SAWVI has been dropped from his record label after it was revealed that he has sent multiple photos of his genitals to several different women.

Consequence of Sound reports that Christian record label Reach Records made the announcement that it was no longer working with GAWVI after several women came forward to talk about his habit of sending them unwanted photos of his penis.

"Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values, we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI,” Reach Records said. “This was a tough decision for us because of the level of complexity and because we invest in our artists not just for their talent, but also as brothers and sisters in Christ."

This is not the only time SAWVI has run into controversy, as Consequence of Sound notes that "GAWVI’s now-ex-wife, Brianna Azucena, posted a series of TikToks alluding to infidelity and trauma, though she has made her account private."

Visual artist Cataphant, who first went public with allegations against GAWVI, said that she and several others had tried confronting the rapper about his behavior in private, but that he refused to change.

"EVERYONE confronted him," she wrote on Twitter. "I want to defend all my friends because I KNOW they tried and tried. When someone refuses accountability and is a text book narcissist, there is no 'addressing in privately.'"