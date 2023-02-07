Pro-LGBTQ Christian school forced to close after being 'bombarded by hate'
A Christian school in Kansas City is being forced to close after its donations almost completely dried up ever since it came out in support of LGBTQ rights.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Urban Christian Academy announced its support for LGBTQ rights last year and, by the end of the year, it had lost 80 percent of its funding.

"Before publicly supporting the LGBTQ community, Urban Christian Academy raised nearly $334,000 in December 2021," the Kansas City Star writes. "This past December, donations dropped to $14,800. All eight churches that helped fund the school withdrew their support."

Urban Christian Academy co-founder Kalie Callaway-George tells the Kansas City Star that she has no regrets about her decision to support LGBTQ rights even though it is forcing her school to close its doors.

“We find ourselves in a season where we are running on very few resources and each time attention is brought to the issue we are bombarded by hate which further distracts from our ability to care for the scholars we have in our care,” she said.

Darnisha Harris, a parent who had children at the school, told the Kansas City Star that she is heartbroken to see the angry backlash.

"They don’t teach our kids anything about sexuality," she said. "The only thing I’ve heard my kids talk about is being kind and treating others with respect and taking accountability. It really, really hurt my feelings that people would be ignorant like that."

