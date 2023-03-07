Christian teacher ban triggers conservative backlash: report

An Arizona school district has banned Christian university student-teachers, and a conservative group said it's readying for a fight over what it says is an attack on religious liberty, The Christian Post reports.

The Washington Elementary School District in suburban Phoenix last month voted to end a contract with Arizona Christian University that had been in place for 11 years, the report said.

Board member Tamillia Valenzuela, who led the effort to end the contract, said the university’s values don’t align the with the district’s teaching philosophy, , The Arizona Republic reports.

Valenzuela cited the university’s mission statement that says it aims to “influence, engage and transform the culture with truth by promoting the biblically informed values that are foundational to Western civilization."

According to the University’s website, ACU “provides a Biblically-integrated, liberal arts education equipping graduates to serve the Lord Jesus Christ in all aspects of life, as leaders of influence and excellence.”

The university said it promotes “traditional sexual morality and lifelong marriage between one man and one woman.”

Such rhetoric is inconsistent with the school district’s values, Valenzuela said.

“At some point we need to get real with ourselves and take a look at who we are making legal contracts with and the message that that is sending to our community because that makes me feel like I could not be safe in this school district,” Valenzuela told fellow board members, according to The Arizona Republic’s report.

“That makes queer kids who are already facing attack from our lawmakers feel that they could not be safe in this community.”

The partnership has been mutually beneficial to university students and the district, ACU President Len Munsil told The Christian Post, noting many of his school’s students have gone on to work in the district as teachers and administrators.

Munsil, in a statement to The Christian Post, described the district’s decision to sever the partnership as “wrong” and “unlawful.”

“The school board's recent decision to ban ACU students from serving as student teachers was done for one reason only: our university's commitment to our Christian convictions. That's wrong, it’s unlawful, and it will only hurt the district’s students,” Munsil’s statement said.

“Religious liberty and freedom of conscience are bedrock American principles. We are exploring our options to defend the rights of our students,” he added.

Tanner DiBella, who serves as president and chairman of the American Council, a conservative group, blasted the school district’s decision in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The Washington Elementary School District in Arizona has unanimously voted to stop hiring student-teachers from Arizona Christian University. Why? Because of their biblical values. The five-member board said they cannot support student-teachers with traditional Christian values in the classroom. This is blatantly anti-religious bigotry,” the statement said.

“The American Council is committed to pore financial resources into the Washington Elementary School District School Board Race in 2024 to elect competent, balanced, and family-centered leaders who focus on education and not politics.”