Chris Christie says Trump was wrong to take classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home
Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, accompanied by then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (left), speaks during a news conference on Super Tuesday 2016.

Former Gov. Chris Christie stepped up his criticism of Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI’s raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, saying it was wrong for him to have brought classified documents to his home. “It shouldn’t be a hard thing to say, you know, so I’ll say it,” Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week. “That’s wrong for you to take top secret, classified documents back to your house.” “When I was U.S. attorney, it was wrong for me to do; when I was governor, it was wrong for me to do,” he said. “And when you’re president, it’s wrong for you to do.” Christie and Trump ar...