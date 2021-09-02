Nashville man arrested after casually mentioning to police that he stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6

A Tennessee man has been charged with partaking in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after admitting to the Metro Nashville Police Department that he entered the Capitol building on that day, the Tennessean reports.

Christopher Michael Cunningham has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Investigators looked through social media posts and video footage after witnessed tipped them off about an account in Cunningham's name. Included in the criminal complaint is a selfie Cunningham took inside the Capitol building.

On Feb. 23, Cunningham called police to report that a pressure washer was stolen from his front porch. But during his interaction with the responding police officer, Cunningham revealed his participation in the riot.

"During the interaction with the MNPD officer, Cunningham identified himself and stated that he entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021," the complaint states.

The conversation between him and police was captured on the officer's body-camera.