Proud Boy on house arrest disappears days before sentencing: report
Christopher Worrell at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Department of Justice)

A Proud Boy on house arrest disappeared days before he was due to be sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6 uprising, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was due to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of pepper spraying cops as part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. He was facing 14 years in prison.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday after FBI agents discovered him missing, the AP reported.

He had been on house arrest since being released from jail in November 2021 after he made a civil rights complaint about his treatment behind bars. A judge found treatment for a broken hand had been delayed.

More than three dozen Proud Boys are believed to have been involved in the Jan. 6 attacks, including its leader Enrique Tarrio who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in May.

