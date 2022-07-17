Chuck Grassley could face his 'most competitive election since 1980': Des Moines newspaper

What is widely considered to be the "gold standard" of polling in Ohio shows the state's incumbent senator could be facing his most competitive race in four decades.

"Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Mike Franken by 8 percentage points among likely Iowa voters, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll — a first look at what could be Grassley’s most competitive election since 1980," the Des Moines Register reported Saturday evening. "While Grassley leads Franken, the margin is narrower than in any Iowa Poll matchup involving Grassley since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate. Grassley has not polled below 50% in a head-to-head contest since October 1980, before he went on to defeat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. John Culver."

First elected to the Senate in 1980, Grassley has served in the body for 15,169. He is the second oldest senator, behind Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and second-longest serving, behind Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Grassley also served three terms in the House of Representatives and has served continuously in public office since he was sworn into the Iowa legislature 63 years, 6 months, and 4 days ago.

"Franken has the support of 88% of self-identified Democrats in the poll, while 85% of self-identified Republicans back Grassley. Political independents are split, with 38% choosing Franken and 37% choosing Grassley, but 14% of independents say they would vote for someone else," the newspaper reported. "Franken’s showing improves on the performance of former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a hypothetical matchup in a September 2021 Iowa Poll, when Grassley led Finkenauer 55% to 37%. Franken defeated Finkenauer in the June Democratic primary."

Grassley has the approval of 46% of his constituents, while 44% disapprove.

The poll was conducted July 10-13 by Selzer & Co. and was based on telephone interviews with 811 Iowans.

Read the full report.