Citadel student charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot asks judge to OK 3-week trip to Europe

Elias Irizarry
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A student at South Carolina’s military college who faces criminal charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is requesting permission to travel to Estonia for a three-week summer school trip that would include visits to U.S. and NATO government installations. A lawyer for Elias Irizarry, 20, a sophomore at The Citadel who is from York County, has filed a motion in federal court asking U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan to allow Irizarry to travel to Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, for a three-week program focusing on cybersecurity in the Baltic region and the Baltic states’ relation...