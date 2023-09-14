Clerk suspected of payroll tampering by City of Buffalo got $500K in salary while suspended: report

The City of Buffalo, New York has paid out more than half a million dollars in salary to a clerk who has been on disciplinary leave since 2016 for allegedly tampering with payrolls, reported the Investigative Post on Thursday.

According to the report, Jill Parisi has been pending an investigation after being accused of tampering with fire department wages in a scheme to steal taxpayer money — but no probe has yet started.

So the city kept paying her for seven years as she did no work.

Parisi, who appears in the rolls under her maiden name, Jill Repman, has spent the majority of that time working in the private sector as a payroll manager for a health care firm, the report said.

Aftter the Investigative Post began asking questions, Parisi was ordered back to work. Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski told the outlet that this incident represents, “A breakdown of multiple entities within city government” whose job it was to resolve the allegations.