Civilians evacuated from Mariupol, Pelosi meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy

KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Around 100 civilians evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol were due to arrive in a Ukrainian-held city on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv. The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded". "For the first time, we had two days of a ceasefire...