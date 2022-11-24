Climate activists shut down Berlin's main airport for two hours

Last Generation climate activists stopped flights operating at Berlin's main airport for nearly two hours on Thursday after gaining access to the runways.

The activists livestreamed their protest on Twitter, showing some gluing themselves to the ground and others cycling around the site of the Berlin-Brandeburg (BER) airport to the south of the German capital.

The activists appear to have entered the site from both the northern and the southern side during the afternoon.

Police said that each group that entered the site comprised several people.

The footage on Twitter showed them cutting through a fence. They then held up banners and explained their protest.

The protest caused take-offs and landings to stop for nearly two hours. The airport authorities gave the all-clear for flights to resume at about 6:15 pm (1715 GMT).

Last Generation have been responsible for numerous protest actions in the German capital over previous weeks, including on public roads and junctions and at government ministries.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Thursday that Last Generation's protests were becoming "ever more unscrupulous," and that "society could not accept such behaviour."

Passengers at BER Airport. The capital's airport BER had temporarily suspended flight operations due to an action by climate activists. Carsten Koall/dpa