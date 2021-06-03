High school teacher resigns after being told he can't discuss Capitol riot in class

A Georgia high school teacher is resigning from his job after being told by his school that he cannot discuss politics inside his classroom, WJCL reports.

Clint Tawes, who taught literature for four years at Effingham County High School, says two students of his were talking about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"One student asked why aren't they being arrested and another student answered and said if they were Black they would have been arrested already," Tawes said.

After a parent complained about the incident to the school, Tawes said the school's principal told him that "any political discussions need to be avoided."

"...she told me it's not a current events class, it's a literature class," Tawes told WJCL, adding that the school's mascot is a rebel and holds a symbol that looks like a Confederate flag.

"This whole rebel and Confederate imagery is just part of the school culture," he said. "This incident made it clear to me that right now Effingham County High is not a place that values all students equally so until that changes it's not a place that I can be a part of."



