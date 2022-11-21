Suspected Club Q shooter facing 'multiple hate crime charges': court records
Ren Kurgis (left) and Jessie Pacheco pay their respects to victims of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs(AFP)

The man suspected of shooting up an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs is facing multiple first-degree murder and hate crime charges, according to court documents flagged by CNN reporter Dianne Gallagher.

Specifically, Gallagher notes that court documents filed in El Paso County, Colorado show that the suspect, who has been publicly identified as a 22-year-old man named Anderson Lee Aldrich, "is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury."

Police have not yet publicly outlined any potential motives for the shooter's actions, although the new court filings seemingly confirm suspicions that he deliberately targeted Club Q out of an animus toward LGBTQ people.

The shooting at Club Q occurred at around midnight on Saturday and left five club patrons dead and more than two dozen injured.

Witnesses say that the suspect entered the club and immediately began opening fire before being subdued minutes later by two patrons.

