CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brian Stelter speak at sentencing of Trump supporter who threatened journalists: ‘My family was in danger’
Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala& Auction In NYC on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York City. - Mike Pont/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A supporter of former President Donald Trump was sentenced to three years in prison Monday during a hearing that featured emotional remarks by CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brian Stelter about the fear caused by the rabid right-winger’s messages. Robert Lemke sent threats to more than 50 prominent journalists, politicians and their family members in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 election defeat. Before Manhattan Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein imposed sentence, he heard from some of Lemke’s victims. Lemon recalled receiving menacing messages targeting him and his fiance. “I am tired of ...