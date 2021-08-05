CNN reporter tracks down and confronts the internet's primary 'super spreader' of COVID disinformation

Dr. Joseph Mercola, one of the original and most prominent spreaders of anti-vaccine disinformation, was tracked down by CNN to question him about the disinformation he's been posting, including claims that masks don't work, vaccines are dangerous, and that vitamin supplements can prevent or treat COVID-19.

Mercola, an osteopathic physician, has been placed at the top of a watch dog group's list of primary spreaders of medical disinformation. CNN's Randi Kaye tracked down Mercola near his Florida home and asked him if he felt any responsibility for spreading disinformation that could cause people to forgo the COVID vaccine, possibly leading to their deaths.

Watch how he reacted in the video below:


