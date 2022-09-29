CNN+ reportedly cuts loose final traces of moribund streaming platform
CNN's short-lived streaming service CNN+ debuted on March 29. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

A last round of pink slips were doled out to workers hired by the Cable News Network’s short-lived streaming platform CNN+ on Wednesday, according to the Daily Beast, which reports the last 20 or so employees hired to launch the moribund project were finally cut loose. That report said a department called the Interview Club largely constituted the final round of casualties at CNN+. Some of those impacted by Wednesday’s release allegedly felt they’d been strung along since the platform shutdown in April, just weeks after its launch. The decision to nix CNN+ came in the aftermath of a massive me...