Coca-Cola to sell soda in 100% recycled plastic in US

<p>The videos retained their power to shock and alarm onlookers.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This is still completely unbelievable and so traumatizing.<br/>— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1359206956104318977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">We've just watched the campaign commercial for EVERY SINGLE REPUBLICAN DISTRICT in the 2022 mid-terms. That video, with the Republican official voting "No" on impeachment. That's it. That's the commercial. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/impeachment?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#impeachment</a><br/>— Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) <a href="https://twitter.com/DrJasonJohnson/status/1359210007951269888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Every U.S. senator arguing for inaction in the face of that attack is arguing against American democracy.<br/>— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) <a href="https://twitter.com/thegarance/status/1359210051634925571?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">I wish I could've seen Ted Cruz's face as he watched the MAGA Mob rifle through his desk. Too bad they edited out the part where they say they know he's on their side.<br/>— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinMKruse/status/1359207773863628801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Every single American should watch the House Managers Exhibit currently being played in Trump's impeachment trial. Every news network should play this, in full, in prime time tonight. It is extremely disturbing, exceedingly violent, and undeniably criminal.<br/>— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) <a href="https://twitter.com/JillFilipovic/status/1359208024355741697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">how any senator can watch this footage and not find trump guilty is beyond me<br/>— Michael is very disappointed with Maine (@mcharr00) <a href="https://twitter.com/mcharr00/status/1359207862493270019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Watching the images of the January 6th insurrection again hurt my soul and profoundly saddened me for our nation. So-called 'patriots' used the flag they pretend to revere to attack federal officers and deface the Capitol while chanting their battle cry, "treason, treason."<br/>— Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) <a href="https://twitter.com/EvanMcMullin/status/1359210705069740036?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Smashing the chamber doors with a “drain the swamp" banner and the “no Trump, no peace" chants really kind of erase any ambiguity<br/>— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) <a href="https://twitter.com/WesleyLowery/status/1359209201092984834?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">These same types of violent white mobs descended on Black neighborhoods all across the country nearly a century ago. And repeatedly even through the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CivilRights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CivilRights</a> era. With that same fury. They were not stopped. They were not prosecuted. They were celebrated. How far have we come?<br/>— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) <a href="https://twitter.com/TiffanyDCross/status/1359209012642934790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">'And we are listening to Trump, your boss,' a rioter tells a Capitol police officer, who are denounced as 'traitor pigs.'<br/>— ByJohnLMicek (@ByJohnLMicek) <a href="https://twitter.com/ByJohnLMicek/status/1359207357201469442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This video should be the end of this. Convict unanimously and bar Trump from holding office again.<br/>— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisgeidner/status/1359207433525219330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Raskin's doing well walking through this but also sort of depressing to sit through because no one actually thinks the senate can't do this trial! they've just been sort of throwing it out there because they're not on the level.<br/>— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) <a href="https://twitter.com/timothypmurphy/status/1359210465042321416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">I am steeped in these videos and I've never seen it all put together in a timeline cut with trump's video and tweets<br/><br/>I just...wow. If I was in a different line of work Idk if I'd have been able to watch it all without having a small meltdown. That's...a lot.<br/>— Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) <a href="https://twitter.com/KillerMartinis/status/1359209563829006342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
CONTINUE READING
Show less