'Cocaine cat' violently removed from Ohio tree after owner's arrest

An exotic cat has been housed at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens after escaping its owner's car during an arrest and later testing positive for cocaine.

The serval, a large cat native to Africa, escaped the man's vehicle and ran up a tree in January. Hamilton County dog warden's deputies said the animal was "not excited" to be removed and its leg was broken in the ensuing struggle, reported WXIX-TV.

“[They weren’t] sure what they were dealing with,” said Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. “Hindsight being 20/20, it probably would have involved a whole lot more people.”

Animal control officers suffered unspecified injuries during the removal, and Anderson said the cat expert he called for help was amazed they were able to get the serval out of the tree at all.

“’I’d rather deal with a tiger,'" the expert said, according to Anderson.

The cat was treated for its broken leg and given a toxicology test, which came back positive for cocaine.

“Now, we can’t say how the animal got the cocaine in the system," Anderson said. "I don’t know if it was environmental or experimental.”

The cat's owner has cooperated with investigators, who decided not to press charges, and the serval has been receiving veterinary care at the zoo and being considered for a potential role as an ambassador animal.