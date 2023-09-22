Tiny Texas town that had one cop for every five residents fires its police chief

The tiny Texas town of Coffee City has fired its police chief after he hired a massive police force that accounted for one officer for every five residents.

MySanAntonio reports that the Coffee City Council fired JohnJay Portillo after it was revealed that he hired 50 officers to police a town of just 250 people -- and that many of those officers were fired from previous law enforcement jobs for misconduct.

Residents had been complaining for months about their town being over-policed, although few seemed to have any idea about the scale of the problem.

In total, police in Coffee City issued a whopping 5,100 citations last year that generated more than $1 million in revenue for the town budget, and local news station KETK reports that many residents are now demanding that their traffic tickets be ripped up.

Kolby Horton, a Coffee City resident, tells KETK that he has received $11,000 worth of tickets from the local police force and he now wants the town to throw them out given that the officers who issued them have now all been dismissed.

“If they fired the cops that were in this town, and they gave me those tickets, how can you say those tickets are trustworthy,” Horton told the station.