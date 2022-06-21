Jim Jordan demands answers after Colbert's crew wandered Capitol offices — but not for Jan. 5 reconnaissance tours

House Oversight Committee Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) is furious after the crew of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was discovered in the Longworth House Office Building at 8:30 p.m. last Thursday. Jordan hasn't been concerned about alleged reconnaissance tours that happened in the U.S. Capitol the day before the Jan. 6 attack.
Jordan, who was already subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and what led up to it, is demanding answers to “help us understand how these individuals could gain access to the House office buildings after hours and roam the complex unescorted with the apparent intent of harassing Republican offices," tweeted Fox'sChad Pergram.
According to BuzzFeed, the team was part of skit filming interviews with members of Congress by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
"The interviews were authorized and prearranged through the members' aides," said a CBS statement.
"After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."
Jordan is demanding to see "all reports, witness statements, and other material related to the arrest of individuals associated with 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on June 16, 2022; and all security footage and still photographs related to the arrest of individuals associated with 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on June 16, 2022."
While Jordan is demanding answers from a puppet, other members want to know why Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) was giving tours in the U.S. Capitol building to someone who then showed up to the Jan. 6 attack.