Colbert tells 16-year-olds needing ID for COVID vaccine to just use DMs from Matt Gaetz
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert took a shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is being investigated for a possible relationship with a 17-year-old girl and trafficking her to other states for sex.

In vaccine news, Colbert explained that in New York, all people over the age of 16 could now get a vaccine.

"New Yorkers can prove they're 16 by showing either a driver's license or a DM from Matt Gaetz," Colbert burned.

He moved on to attack Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for telling corporations to stay out of politics.

"Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to stay out of politics, which is why I'm sure any day now, he's going to return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years," said Colbert. "And I'm being told he's not going to do that and he made an additional statement."

Colbert then played the clip of McConnell saying that they can keep giving money - just stay out of politics.

"No, no, I'm just sayin' shushh, darlin', you're so much prettier when you don't talk," said Colbert doing a McConnell impression. "Now, spread open that wallet, baby, and give ol' Mitch a peek at that bottom line. I'm going to f*ck your wallet. Cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here. Back in 2013, he defended the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling that corporations are people thusly."

He ran the clip of McConnell saying that the SCOTUS ruling really just told corporations, "in America should be free to participate in the political process." McConnell appears to be rescinding that offer.

"I'd call that a self-own, but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations," Colbert joked.

