'Completely unacceptable': San Francisco DA announces charges for man who attacked homeless woman with hose

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges and an arrest warrant on Wednesday against Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who made national headlines after video footage showed him attacking a homeless woman on the street with a hose.

"Following SFPD's investigation and reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "Gwin is charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/23. The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

"Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop — two wrongs do not make a right," Jenkins added.

Gwin previously spoke out after the incident, claiming that "I feel awful" but stopping short of a full apology for his actions.

He has also defended himself, claiming that the woman was flipping over garbage cans and attacked him when he asked her to move to let him clean the street.

Jenkins herself is a controversial figure. She replaced Chesa Boudin, the embattled former San Francisco District Attorney who was recalled after a bitter campaign that emphasized both the prevalence of quality-of-life crimes in the city and his failure to act on hate crimes against the Asian-American community. She has subsequently faced a scandal surrounding her decision to email a confidential rap sheet to a colleague during the recall, which they discussed particulars from with voters while trying to oust Boudin, a potential violation of prosecutorial ethics. She has denied any wrongdoing.