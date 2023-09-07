'The Constitution says otherwise': CNN's Kaitlan Collins shuts down John Eastman's lawyer

Charles Burnham, the attorney representing indicted Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman, attempted to defend his client's effort to get the election certification blocked — only to be backed into a corner by CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"Most lawyers, generally speaking, advise their clients not to speak publicly before they have a trial," said Collins. "Your client, John Eastman, has been doing so, including in a recent interview where he made this statement."

"What I recommended, and I've said this repeatedly, is that he accede to requests from more than 100 state legislators in swing states to give them a week to try to sort out the impact of what everybody acknowledged was illegality in the conduct of the election," said Eastman in the clip.

"Is he not explicitly saying did he want to impede the presidential electors on that day?" Collins pressed Burnham.

"No, no, not at all," said Burnham. "It was not to impede the certification or obstruct it or block it. He stated this many times before that interview. It was simply to allow the state legislatures who weren't then in session to have one more look at the situation before reporting back to Congress, and then it would go back to Congress to make the ultimate decision. That was his advice. It remains his view today that that was appropriate. It's not obstruction or impeding."

"It is impeding if you're trying to stop the process," said Collins. "And no vice president has ever delayed the certification of the electors before, right?"

"No, not at all," insisted Burnham. "The suggestion that the process not be stopped but there be a delay is not unique to Dr. Eastman. There were senators, members of Congress, prior scholarship from other academic types that's suggested such an option might be available."

"The Constitution says otherwise," said Collins.

