Colombian ex-soldiers in Moïse murder accuse Haiti of wanting to burn evidence
Two men accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are being transported to the Petionville station in a police car in Port au Prince on July 8, 2021. - Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

A representative of former Colombian soldiers jailed in the assassination of Haiti’s president says the group wants Haitian authorities to preserve the bodies of three former soldiers killed shortly after the slaying of Jovenel Moïse. According to a Haitian police investigative report obtained by the Miami Herald, Colombians Duberney Capador Giraldo, Miguel Guillermo Garzon and Mauricio Javier Romero Medina were killed shortly after the July 7 assassination, and their corpses were examined by a Haitian judge. Now, after nine months, Haitian authorities want to cremate the bodies, Jose Espinosa...