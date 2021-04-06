Colorado redistricting chairman removed from post after pushing election conspiracy theories on Facebook
Danny Moore

The chair of Colorado's congressional redistricting commission was removed from his position after Facebook posts he made pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, The Denver Post reports.

The commission voted 11-0-1 to remove Danny Moore from his post. He'll remain on the commission and former vice chair Carly Hare will take over his former post. The vote came after Moore repeatedly denied requests for him to resign, instead calling committee members to vote on the matter.

"My hope and prayer today is that no other commissioner experiences what I have experienced," he said. "My comments were intended to create a broader discussion around political correctness and the problems that are impacting our society. I meant no harm or malice against any group or any person."

Moore claimed on Facebook that President Biden was "elected by the Democrat steal" and not "elected by the people." He has also claimed, without evidence, that mail-in ballots were subject to tampering by postal workers. He also has a history of pushing false claims.