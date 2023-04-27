Colorado rock-throwing suspects returned to site of fatal crash to take a picture: report

New details have been released about the case of three Colorado teenagers accused of throwing rocks on the highway, causing a car to crash and killing the occupant, reported Denver 7 News.

"On Thursday morning, the affidavits for the three 18-year-olds arrested in connection with multiple rock-throwing incidents, including one that killed a 20-year-old driver, were released," reported Katie Parkins, Stephanie Butzer, and Jeff Anastasio. "The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday morning that Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak had all been arrested."

One of the new details obtained by investigators who arrested the three is that the group, which reportedly swore to secrecy after a landscaping rock caused a driver to lose control and crash, doubled back to take a picture.

"Karol-Chik originally said that only Kwak collected and threw the rocks. He recalled that Koenig seemed excited when he hit a car and after striking Bartell’s vehicle, said, 'We have to go back and see that,' according to the affidavit," said the report. "But he said later in the interview that both he and Kwak collected rocks and all three of them threw them at moving cars. He also admitted that he and Koenig had thrown other objects, including a statue and rocks, at cars since February on at least 10 other occasions. On April 19, Kwak expressed interest in joining them for more rock-throwing."

"That evening, Karol-Chik said they all got excited when they’d hit a car," the report continued. "He said Kwak was the one who threw the rock that hit Bartell’s vehicle, the affidavit reads. He told investigators that Koenig slowed the car afterward, turned around to go southbound and let Kwak take a photo of the car. Karol-Chik said he 'felt a hint of guilt,' according to the affidavit."

Investigators were able to identify the suspects partly using cell tower data.

These are not the first teenage Colorado criminal suspects to gain national attention this year. In March, a boy named Austin Lyle who was on probation since 2021 for possessing an illegal "ghost gun" with a high-capacity magazine shot two deans at his high school. His body was found in a mountain area shortly after.