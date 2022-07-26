Comic-Con 2022: Everything we learned about Marvel’s next steps
Comic-Con (AFP)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to explode. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled Phase 5 of the MCU at Comic-Con Saturday, including a “Hawkeye” spinoff, a political thriller, a “Daredevil” reboot and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie, plus a sneak peek at Phase 6. Here’s everything we learned from Hall H: “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Aug. 17Tatiana Maslany stars as lawyer Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, in the Disney+ series. “She-Hulk” seems far more light-hearted than most of the Marvel series so far, with a little “Fleabag”-style fourth wall-breaking just for ...