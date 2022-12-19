Community mourns students killed outside Chicago high school, calls on officials to address violence in schools
Attendees pray at Lincoln United Methodist Church during a community meeting in response to a fatal shooting Friday at Benito Juarez High School on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Community members gathered Sunday night to grapple with the Benito Juarez Community Academy shooting that left two teens dead and two more injured on Friday. More than 50 people mourned the deaths of Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14. They aired their thoughts and feelings in Spanish and English during an open discussion at the neighborhood’s Lincoln United Methodist Church. ”Our hearts are broken for what happened,” pastor Emma Lozano said, noting in her opening prayer that the students were gunned down just outside the school building’s door after dismissal. Parents and yo...