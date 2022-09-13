Coney Island mom faced eviction, financial and mental health strife before drowning deaths of her three young kids

The children of Erin Merdy, 30, were found unconscious near the shoreline of Coney Island Beach during a frantic overnight search early Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children at Coney Island Beach was months behind on her rent and facing eviction from their apartment, court documents show. Erin Merdy, who was struggling with mental health issues according to her family, was served this past Jan. 12 with papers stating she was more than $5,000 behind in payments on the $1,531 monthly rent. A police source told the Daily News Merdy, 30, called a cousin early Monday with word she had drowned the children before their bodies were discovered. A football coach for her 7-year-old son, who was found...