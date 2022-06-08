Confession letter found after car veers into pedestrians in Berlin
Traces are secured and photographed on a closed road where a car crashed into a group of people in Berlin. According to the fire brigade, one person was killed and at least eight injured on Wednesday morning. Christoph Soeder/dpa

Police have found a confession letter in a car that plowed into pedestrians in a busy Berlin shopping and tourism district, dpa has learned. The contents of the letter were not disclosed at first.

German mass-circulation newspaper Bild had reported on the letter earlier. According to the newspaper, the driver's motive was not political.

Bild quoted an investigator as saying: "Definitely not an accident - a homicidal maniac, a stone-cold killer." A police spokesperson did not confirm this at first.

According to dpa information, the perpetrator was driving a car belonging to his older sister. He is said to have been known to the police before, but not in connection with extremism.

