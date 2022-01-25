Congressional committees call for investigation into alleged Border Patrol cover-up team
A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks off in to the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area at the U.S.- Mexico Border east of Otay Mesa. - The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

Members of Congress from both the House and Senate on Monday called for an investigation into the workings of special Border Patrol teams after human rights advocates raised concerns about evidence tampering. In a letter sent to the Government Accountability Office, the chairs of the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees, House and Senate Judiciary Committees, and House Oversight Committee asked for information related to the legal authority, activities, training, funding and oversight of Border Patrol's evidence collection teams, also known as Critical Incident Teams or Critical Incid...